Academy of Country Music Announces Recipients of Special Award Honorees

The Academy of Country Music® announced the recipients of the Special Awards for the 58TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Honorees Clint Black, BRELAND, Kane Brown, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Charlie Cook, Charlie Daniels, Mike Dungan, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Bill Mayne, Tim McGraw, K.T. Oslin, Chris Stapleton, and Troy Vollhoffer will be celebrated during the 16TH ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS™, frequently described as the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night,” during an unforgettable evening of live music and tributes. The event will take place Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and will be hosted by four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce for the third straight year.

Tickets for ACM Honors™ will be available to ACM A-List email newsletter subscribers and Academy members through an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 29, with general on-sale beginning Friday, June 30, through AXS. Fans can subscribe now to the A-List here to gain access to Thursday’s pre-sale. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The Academy of Country Music has played such a crucial role in the rise of my career in the last several years, giving me opportunities to expand my artistry with hosting,” Carly Pearce said. “To be able to come back as the host of the ACM Honors for the third year in a row, I feel so grateful and excited for what I know will be such a special night!”

“This year’s ACM Special Award honorees have made a tremendous impact on the music we know and love, from icons and veteran executives who have shaped and steered the industry for years, to newer artists making a splash and welcoming fresh audiences into the community, and I am so excited about celebrating them in August at what is always one of the best nights of the year,” said Kerri Edwards, Chair of the ACM Special Awards Committee. “I’d like to thank our committee members for their invaluable participation and contributions in selecting this year’s exceptionally worthy class of honorees and offer my congratulations to all of the recipients.”

Additionally, previously announced Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner HARDY, Songwriter of the year Ashley Gorley, as well as Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners, will be feted at ACM HONORS™. Reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Hailey Whitters will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards portion of ACM Honors. Examples of categories from Studio Recording and Industry Awards include Audio Engineer of the Year, Bass Player of the Year, Casino of the Year, Drummer of the Year, Electric Guitar Player of the Year, Fair/Rodeo of the Year, Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year, Producer of the Year, Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year, and Theater of the Year.