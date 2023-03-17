About the Raintree and Sinatra Subdivisions: Luxury Homes for Sale in Nashville

If you’re in the market for luxury homes for sale in Nashville, you’ll want to look at the subdivisions The Reserve at Raintree Forest and Sinatra.

Properties in these neighborhoods are highly anticipated and selling fast. Here’s what you need to know about these new communities.

All You Need to Know About The Reserve at Raintree Forest

The Reserve at Raintree Forest is located in Brentwood, Tennessee. The first section of these Williamson County homes is complete and only has a few homes remaining for sale. In summer 2023, a new section will open with many new luxury home sites to choose from.

Homesites make up 454 acres of the property while another 100 acres is a conservation easement. Once complete, the community will have 221 all-brick homes. You can custom-build your dream home on the lot. Many lots include a half acre of land.

Location

The community is located 25 minutes south of downtown Nashville, with easy access to I-65 to get anywhere you want to go.

Amenities

The community includes many nature areas and ample green space. Plus, a community pool, tennis courts, playground and walking trails.

You’ll also be nearby Crockett Park and thanks to its proximity to I-65, you can reach Franklin and Nashville quickly. It’s a short drive to many nearby restaurants and shopping venues.

Homes in the Reserve at Raintree Forest are zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle and Ravenwood High School, which are some of the top schools in Tennessee.

Price Range

The price range for the community starts at $1.1 million. Homes average 2,400-5,000 square feet.

All You Need to Know About Sinatra

Sinatra is a premiere subdivision within Williamson County. You’ll enjoy the stunning countryside and mature trees despite it being a new community.

The subdivision is small with only 23 homesites planned, keeping it a tight-knit community.

Location

Sinatra is located 13 miles east of Franklin and 2 miles north of downtown Nolensville.

Amenities

You’re just a few minutes away from Historic Franklin and Nolensville. You’ll also have fast access to I-65, I-24 and I-840. You’ll enjoy peaceful living thanks to the neighborhood’s seclusion. But you’ll also be just a few minutes from the convenience of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants.

Homes in this community are part of the Williamson County School District. Living in the community gives you access to Sunset Elementary, Sunset Middle, and Nolensville High School.

If you enjoy golfing, you’re also near Governors Club, Nashville Athletic Country Club, The Crossing Golf Course and The Legends Club.

Head to Arrington Vineyards for tastings, concerts and social events thanks to its convenient location.

Price Range

The price range for homes in this community is $1.2 million to $1.5 million for spacious luxury homes.

Purchasing a Home or Landsite

If you’re interested in owning a home in either The Reserve at Raintree Forest or Sinatra communities, contact Susan Gregory of Parks Realty at 615-207-5600.