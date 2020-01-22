Abercrombie & Fitch has closed at the CoolSprings Galleria.

The store has brown paper over all of the windows and doors. There was no note on the door stating why they were closed.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s Franklin location has been removed from their website. It has also been removed from the CoolSprings Galleria website.

There are two other locations for the store in the area- the newest location that opened in the new wing of The Mall at Green Hill where Crate and Barrel recently opened, and Opry Mills.

CEO Fran Horowitz stated shrinking the store’s footprint is a top priority with the closure of stores in New York, Milan and other major markets as their lease came up, reported Motley Fool. Abercrombie & Fitch operates 677 stores in the US with 400 operated as Hollister, 277 are Abercrombie & Fitch.

