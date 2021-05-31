ABCs of Water Safety from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

By
Press Release
-
stock image of pool
Stock Image

As pools reopen, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt wants parents to know the A B C’s of water safety.

Accidents still happen, here are some statistics:

  • Every 10 minutes someone dies from drowning.
  • One out of every five drowning victims is a child.
  • For every child who drowns, another five children are treated for injuries related to being submerged in water.
  • Overall, drowning is the No. 2 leading cause of death in children ages 5 to 14 years old.

“Drowning is a silent killer,” said Purnima Unni, MPH, program manager, Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “In less than two minutes underwater, a child can lose consciousness, and brain damage can occur after just four to six minutes.”

Adults should be aware that drowning doesn’t look like the dramatic splashing or shouting that’s often depicted in movies or TV shows, Unni said.

“The sad truth is that many times the child slips underwater silently, and even people near or in the pool with them have reported hearing nothing during drowning incidents,” she said.

Safety experts at Children’s Hospital want to highlight the ABCs of water safety:

A – Adult supervision

  • Active adult supervision is arguably the most important water safety rule. At least one adult should be focused on the pool and close enough to touch the swimmers if necessary.
  • Designate an adult “water watcher.” This person’s sole responsibility is to watch the pool area for 15 minutes and not read or talk on the phone. After 15 minutes, pass the responsibility to another adult for 15 minutes, and so forth. Ensure that the “water watcher” is a sober adult who knows CPR and has basic swimming skills.
  • “Floaties” (inflatable armbands) or other inflatable flotation devices are not life jackets and should never be substituted for adult supervision.

B – Barriers and boating safety

  • Have a properly working physical barrier such as a fence, pool safety cover and pool alarm (one meeting code requirements).
  • If the home opens directly to the pool, door alarms and locks should be installed.
  • Always swim at a lifeguarded beach and pay attention to the beach warning flags.
  • On a boat, wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

C – Classes

  • Teach children to swim. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swimming lessons for children as young as 1.
  • Adults and children 13 and older should learn infant and child CPR.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here