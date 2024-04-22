Abby Hamilton Confirms Summer Tour Stop in Nashville

Emerging singer, songwriter, and musician Abby Hamilton will perform select headline shows this summer, including newly confirmed stops at Greensboro’s Flat Iron, Knoxville’s Barley’s Tap Room, Chattanooga’s Cherry Street Tavern, and 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville on June 23.

Find tickets here.

The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for Hamilton, who released her debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo), this past fall via Blue Gown Records—a new imprint run by WhizzBangBAM’s Ian Thornton (Tyler Childers) in partnership with Virgin Music. Stream/purchase here.