Abby Hamilton Confirms Summer Tour Stop in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Alysee Gafkjen

Emerging singer, songwriter, and musician Abby Hamilton will perform select headline shows this summer, including newly confirmed stops at Greensboro’s Flat Iron, Knoxville’s Barley’s Tap Room, Chattanooga’s Cherry Street Tavern, and 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville on June 23.

Find tickets here. 

The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for Hamilton, who released her debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo), this past fall via Blue Gown Records—a new imprint run by WhizzBangBAM’s Ian Thornton (Tyler Childers) in partnership with Virgin Music. Stream/purchase here.

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
