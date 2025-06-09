Abandoned Home in Fairview Destroyed in Fire

A structure fire in Williamson County brought multiple fire departments together on Thursday, June 6, after a fallen tree limb sparked flames that overtook an abandoned home.

The fire broke out on Crow Cut Road while tree trimming was being done on the property. According to Williamson Fire/Rescue, a limb came down onto a power line connected to the house, igniting the blaze. The structure was already fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Due to the extreme heat, additional support was requested. In total, 27 firefighters responded from Williamson Fire/Rescue, Fairview Fire, Franklin Fire, Spring Hill Fire, and Arrington Fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the home was unoccupied. The cause has been confirmed as accidental.

