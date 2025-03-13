Abandoned Home Catches Fire in Spring Hill

Just before 1 AM on March 12, Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 3473 Jim Warren Road. Spring Hill Police Department arrived first and reported the abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews worked diligently to bring the fire under control. The response to the incident involved multiple agencies: SHPD managed traffic control, Williamson Health Medic 17 provided standby medical support, Maury County Fire Department’s Tanker 21 assisted with water supply, and Columbia Fire & Rescue Truck 5 helped cover the city during the event.

The cause of this fire is undetermined.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please email [email protected] or call 615-979-7398.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email