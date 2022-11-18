Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Fall to the Titans

Final:

Titans- 27

Packers- 17

The Titans (7-3) took down the Packers (4-7) on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Ryan Tannehill looked healthy after coming back from his ankle injury. He threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry threw a touchdown of his own and rushed for another. Dontrell Hilliard caught one and Austin Hooper finished the night with two touchdown receptions.

The defense did not force any turnovers and only had one sack but they still managed to keep Aaron Rodgers under control. The Packers did not score a single point in the fourth quarter.

Mike Vrabel’s team will have this coming Sunday (11/20) off and their next game will be against the Bengals (5-4) on Sunday, November 27th at 12 PM. This will be the first time they have played the Bengals since Cinncinnati eliminated the Titans in the playoffs last season.