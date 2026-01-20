Aaron Lewis Announces Tour Stop at The Ryman

Multi-platinum-selling country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis launches the first leg of his 2026 American Tour next week. This year’s tour will again feature his backing band The Stateliners. The extensive nationwide run will take Lewis coast-to-coast, delivering his signature blend of raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling and unapologetic music to audiences across the country.

Known for his powerful live performances and deeply personal songwriting, Lewis continues to connect with fans through music that reflects real life, real struggles, and real America. The 2026 American Tour will feature fan favorites alongside new music planned for release later this year.

The tour opens January 22 in Quapaw, Oklahoma with performances in legendary venues such as Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on February 27th. Find tickets here.MO

