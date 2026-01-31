AAA Warns Homeowners About Ice Dam Risks Following Winter Storm Fern

In the wake of Winter Storm Fern and ahead of Winter Storm Gianna, AAA urges Tennessee homeowners to watch for ice dams, which are frozen ridges that form along roof edges and can lead to costly water damage inside the home.

“Ice dams aren’t just a northern problem; they can form anywhere when temperatures swing sharply,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Missing early warning signs can lead to extensive damage to attics, walls, ceilings, insulation, and flooring.”

How to Spot Ice Dams

Icicles forming along roof edges or gutters

Ice buildup on roof overhangs

Gutters filled with ice

How Ice Dams Form

Ice dams occur when heat from inside the home melts snow on the roof. As the water flows downward, it re‑freezes at the colder roof edge, creating a barrier. Additional meltwater backs up behind the dam and can work under shingles, leaking into the attic and living spaces.

“Ice dams can rot roof decking and even pull gutters away,” Cooper said. “Once water seeps in, homeowners may face peeling paint, warped floors, and mold if the issue isn’t addressed quickly.”

What to Do if You Have an Ice Dam

AAA advises homeowners not to remove ice themselves.

“Call a licensed contractor with experience handling ice dams,” Cooper said. “Improper removal can cause more damage or serious injury.”

Homeowners who see leaks or water damage should contact their insurance provider immediately.

“Many policies cover ice‑related damage, but exclusions vary,” Cooper added. “Even if you don’t have damage, it’s a good time to review your policy so you know where you stand.”

How to Prevent Ice Dams

The most effective long‑term prevention is keeping the roof temperature consistent with the eaves. AAA recommends:

Improving attic ventilation with soffit, gable, or ridge vents

with soffit, gable, or ridge vents Checking insulation depth and ensuring it’s not blocking airflow

and ensuring it’s not blocking airflow Sealing gaps where heat escapes into the attic

where heat escapes into the attic Ensuring exhaust fans vent outside , not into the attic

, not into the attic Consulting a professional if upgrades or structural changes are needed

While clearing gutters and roof edges may help, experts warn against climbing onto roofs. Large ice formations should always be removed by a trained professional, and homeowners should avoid contractors who rely on aggressive methods like chipping or sawing, which can damage shingles.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email