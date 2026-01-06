AAA: TN Gas Prices Up Five Cents

Gas prices across the state have fluctuated over the past couple of weeks, but Tennesseans are still beginning the new year with gas prices cheaper than both one month ago and one year ago. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.50 which is seven cents less expensive than one month ago and 24 cents less than one year ago.

“We’re starting the year out with gas prices nearly a quarter cheaper than one year ago, mostly thanks to steady oil supply and softened demand compared to previous years,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While global events can influence prices, there’s no indication yet that recent developments will have a significant effect. Tennesseans can likely expect to see some modest price fluctuation in the coming weeks.”

While recent developments in Venezuela have drawn attention, oil prices remain relatively stable. Friday’s closing price for U.S. crude oil was $57.32 per barrel, up just 58 cents from the previous week. Although Venezuela was once a significant producer of crude oil, its exports have been limited for years due to sanctions. Analysts say global supply remains sufficient, though any major disruption could put upward pressure on prices.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.60), Jackson ($2.55), Cleveland ($2.53)

Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.38), Kingsport ($2.42), Knoxville ($2.42)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.502 $2.507 $2.450 $2.572 $2.746 Chattanooga $2.485 $2.498 $2.377 $2.469 $2.705 Knoxville $2.426 $2.432 $2.407 $2.571 $2.727 Memphis $2.494 $2.491 $2.515 $2.617 $2.747 Nashville $2.606 $2.608 $2.486 $2.593 $2.811 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

