AAA: TN Gas Prices Up Five Cents

Gas prices across the state fluctuated higher last week, rising five cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.49 which is a penny less expensive than one month ago and 31 cents less than one year ago.

“The last few weeks we’ve seen a cycle of our state gas price average rising one week and declining the next. Thankfully these shifts have been more marginal,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even with fluctuating prices, drivers are still seeing pump prices over 30 cents cheaper than this time last year.”

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gas went up a few cents since last week to $2.82. Drivers are still paying less than they were last year when the national average was $3.12. Pump prices are typically low in January thanks to a dip in gas demand and cheaper winter blend gasoline. Crude oil prices remain low as markets keep an eye on tensions in Iran, which is a member of OPEC and one of the world’s top oil producers. Any disruption to Iran’s oil infrastructure could have a ripple effect on gas prices here at home.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.17 million b/d to 8.30 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 242 million barrels to 251 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.0 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 87 cents to settle at $62.02 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 422.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.59), Cleveland ($2.54), Jackson ($2.54)

Least expensive metro markets – Kingsport ($2.42), Morristown ($2.42), Knoxville ($2.43)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.490 $2.496 $2.447 $2.509 $2.801 Chattanooga $2.434 $2.453 $2.398 $2.394 $2.750 Knoxville $2.433 $2.439 $2.368 $2.489 $2.765 Memphis $2.462 $2.463 $2.451 $2.544 $2.802 Nashville $2.591 $2.598 $2.528 $2.557 $2.848 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

