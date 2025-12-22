AAA Offers ‘Tow to Go’ During Year-End Holidays to Prevent Impaired Driving

AAA is once again offering its life-saving ‘Tow to Go’ program to help keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season. The service will be active from 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 24, 2025 through 6:00 AM on Friday, January 2, 2026, across select states.

‘Tow to Go’ provides a free, confidential ride and tow for impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Open to both AAA members and non-members, the program is designed as a last-resort safety net when other options, like a designated driver or rideshare, fall through.

“The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it also carries a greater risk of impaired driving,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA urges Tennesseans to plan ahead and make responsible choices to keep the holidays both safe and festive. Tow to Go is our gift to the community, ensuring everyone gets home safely to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.”

How ‘Tow to Go’ Works:

Available: 6 PM Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025 until 6 AM Friday, Jan. 2, 2026

Call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO

Where: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend)

What: A free tow and ride home within 10 miles for impaired drivers

Who: Available to both AAA members and non-members

Note: Service cannot be scheduled in advance and should only be used as a backup plan

Why It Matters: Alcohol-impaired driving is involved in nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths

In 2023 alone, over 12,000 lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes – one every 42 minutes.

AAA’s “Crashes Hit Different” campaign reminds us that behind every crash statistic is a real person: a parent, a friend, or a neighbor whose life is forever changed. These tragedies are preventable, and programs like Tow to Go are part of the solution

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow on social media.

