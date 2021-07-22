A TripAdvisor Top Fine Dining Restaurant Announces Nashville Location

Nashville will soon call one of the nation’s favorite fine dining restaurants one of their own.

Halls Chophouse, which is currently under construction on West End within Nashville’s Broadwest development, has been named the #3 U.S. Fine Dining Restaurant (its second consecutive year in the top three) and the Best Brunch Spot in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in its 2021 Travelers’ Choice® “Best of the Best” Restaurants awards.

“Halls Chophouse is more than a world class meal: it delivers a sense of belonging and personal connection,” said Tommy Hall, President and CEO of Hall Management Group. “You can’t replicate our experience and our guests recognize that. We’re grateful to the people who love Halls that make accolades such as this possible. We can’t wait to open in Nashville and foster new relationships and become part of this vibrant community.”

Halls Chophouse Nashville will feature a 2,500 sf patio dining, and 10,000 sf of interior dining including a multitude of private dining rooms, and welcoming bars. A taste of what is to come in Nashville can be found on its current dinner and brunch menus.

Nashville Hiring Has Begun for Renowned Restaurant

Halls Chophouse Nashville is currently seeking to hire in Nashville for leadership positions including General Manager and Executive Chef.

“Halls Chophouse is not just a hospitality job, it is a career with growth opportunity, industry-leading benefits, and earning potential at a restaurant with international acclaim,” added Hall.

For more information on open positions, visit: www.joinhallsnash.com

