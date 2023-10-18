A Tribute to The Judds Featuring Wynonna Judd to Take Place at the Opry

After hosting NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry” at the Grand Ole Opry House and accepting the Country Champion Award at the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards” from the Grand Ole Opry House stage, Grammy-award winning Wynonna will return to the home of country music again to perform on the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday, November 14.

Wynonna’s performance will be filmed for an OPRY LIVE special, “A Tribute To The Judds,” which will also feature performances captured on the Opry stage throughout the fall of artists included on the album A Tribute To The Judds, scheduled for release October 27, including Lainey Wilson (“Mama He’s Crazy”), Ashley McBryde, Shelly Fairchild (“Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain”), Mandy Barnett, Emily West (“I Know Where I’m Going”) and Jamey Johnson, Ella Langley (“Young Love (Strong Love)”).

The Judds OPRY LIVE special will air Dec. 2 on Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The Opry show will be heard on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse, and the show’s flagship radio home, WSM Radio.

The two-hour “Christmas at the Opry,” hosted by Wynonna, will air on NBC on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Peacock on December 8 featuring an all-star lineup including Opry members Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina and Chris Janson as well as Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Tickets are on sale now for all 2023 Opry, Opry Country Classics, and Opry Country Christmas shows at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com. For more details go to Opry.com.