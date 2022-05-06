A Tough Overtime Loss Puts the Predators Down 2-0 in the First Round of the Playoffs

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Predators
Photo from @PredsNHL Twitter

The Avalance (56-19-7) holds a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the playoffs with the Preds (45-30-7) hosting games three and four.

This game was the polar opposite of game one ending with a score of 2-1 in overtime. Connor Ingram replaced David Rittich at goaltender and played a phenomenal game securing 49 saves. Ingram was able to hold Colorado to only 2 goals after the Preds gave up 7 in game one.

Game three starts at 3 PM on Saturday, May 7 at Bridgestone Arena. It will be on TNT.

