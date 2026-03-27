A Taste of France Comes to Nashville as Olala Café Prepares to Open This April

This April, Nashville will welcome a true taste of France as Olala Café, a family-owned French café founded by Arnaud Combaluzier and his son, Chef Mathis Combaluzier, prepares to open its doors.

“My love of pastries and community has guided me from Provence to Paris and Miami, and now to Nashville,” said Chef Mathis Combaluzier. “Olala Café is an opportunity to build something unique that reflects my values of authenticity and creativity while sharing the tradition of French pastry and building a community around it. My father and I have been welcomed to Nashville with open arms coming here from France and can’t wait to return the favor.”

Located at 818 Palmer Place near Cannery Hall and Cummins Station, Olala Café aims to be the Home of the Croissant in Nashville, offering an authentic café experience rooted in French tradition, craftsmanship, and hospitality. The café’s menu will feature house-made croissants, pastries, crêpes, and other breakfast specialties prepared daily using traditional French techniques and premium ingredients.

At the heart of Olala Café’s culinary program is Chef Mathis Combaluzier, whose background reflects some of the most respected institutions in global pastry. Born and raised in Provence in southeastern France, Mathis Combaluzier discovered his passion for pastry at a young age and pursued formal training at the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie Alain Ducasse, widely regarded as one of the top pastry schools in the world.

Following his graduation, Mathis Combaluzier honed his craft at internationally renowned establishments including Pierre Hermé in Paris, the Mandarin Oriental in Paris, and Mila Restaurant in Miami Beach. Through these experiences, he developed a culinary vision that blends French tradition with contemporary elegance, guided by a commitment to precision, creativity, and excellence in luxury hospitality.

Now bringing that expertise to Nashville, Mathis Combaluzier will lead Olala Café’s kitchen with a focus on scratch-made sweet and savory croissants that are fermented slowly, folded precisely, and baked fresh daily to achieve the flaky, buttery texture that defines classic French pastry.

Designed to serve as a destination for breakfast, brunch, or an afternoon coffee, Olala Café will feature an inviting interior outfitted with authentic antique French furnishings and art shipped across the sea that reflect the charm and warmth of a neighborhood café in the south of France.

Importantly, Olala Café offers ample and affordable parking. From 8 to 11 a.m. daily, parking will be free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. parking is only $2.

“With accessible parking, all-day dining options, and future plans for evening programming, we’re hopeful guests will be comfortable visiting us any time of the day, and stay as long as they please,” added Arnaud Combaluzier.

In addition to its offerings at the cafe, Olala also intends to offer robust business-to-business services capable of partnering with other businesses to deliver fresh pastries and other goods.

Olala Café is expected to open in April 2026, with an opening date to be announced soon, at 818 Palmer Place in Nashville.

For more information and opening updates, follow Olala Café on Instagram at @olalafrenchcafe

Visit it online at: https://olala-cafe.com/

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