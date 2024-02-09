A Sweet Treat for Your Sweetheart: Pie Is the Perfect Way to Say “I Love You”

February brings the season of love to life! With heart decor exploding in retail shops, chocolate in every aisle of the grocery store, and dozens of email newsletters reminding you to buy gift cards, it can be overwhelming figuring out the best way to treat your sweetheart. We have the answer: pie is the perfect surprise for Valentine’s Day! A plate of pie is cozy, comforting, and utterly delicious; a gift with love in every bite!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so don’t miss out on spoiling your loved one! Order one of these delectable Papa C Pies treats today:

Indulgent Cherry Pie

Red is the color of love, hearts, and the entire Valentine’s Day holiday! What could be more on point than gifting your sweetheart with a Cherry Pie from Papa C Pies? One of the classic flavors on the menu, this indulgent, fruity flavor has a classic, flaky crust that pairs perfectly with the filling of tart cherries, a hint of cinnamon, and a dash of almond extract.

Decadent Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie

A box of chocolates is so last year! Go for a truly indulgent chocolate gift with an award-winning Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie from Papa C Pies. This is the best-selling pie flavor in the bakery, named the winner of the Best Chocolate Pie by popular vote from Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Made with delectable 60% cacao dark chocolate from Ghirardelli, this pie shows your Valentine how much they mean to you.

Comforting Southern Pecan Pie

It’s comfort food season, and nothing is more comforting than a slice of Southern Pecan Pie. The Papa C Pies version is a nod to the classic Southern tradition with pecans from Georgia, but adds a splash of spice with a kick from Kentucky bourbon. With a slice of Pecan Pie, a cozy hot toddy, and a fire in the fireplace, you’ll have the perfect Valentine’s Day date planned with your loved one.

Visit Papa C Pies for Pie-Tastic Treats for Valentine’s Day!

Each pie at Papa C Pies is handmade with love and care from family recipes. For the ultimate Valentine’s Day treat for your sweetheart, visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood!

The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today.

