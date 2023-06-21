A Stunning Thompson’s Station Home with Endless Possibilities

Tollgate Village offers a stunning setting with homes that face the centerpiece lake. Pause and enjoy a quiet evening on the front porch overlooking the lake. Or get up and get active as you enjoy the walking path around the lake for a tranquil opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

3198 Natoma Circle is now for sale and offers 3,975 square feet of endless possibilities. The all-brick home is positively charming. The entrance is grand, with several steps up to the front door. And off to the side is the porch that might just become your favorite feature of your new home.

As you step inside, you’ll love the stunning finished wood floors. Their deep color offers a nice contrast to the lighter trim and wainscoting throughout the first floor. Immediately to the right is a spacious dining room with windows to enjoy the stunning views. The room features a tray ceiling for a touch of elegance.

The great room opens to a kitchen you won’t want to leave. With plenty of cabinet space, you’ll have no problems storing your small appliances out of sight to create a crisp and clean appearance on the countertops. With a double oven, you can cook the perfect Thanksgiving meal without worrying about the side dishes coming out at the same time as the turkey.

The spacious island offers additional cabinet storage space along with the option to add barstools for extra seating. But that’s not all the extra seating. You’ll have additional bar space that seats up to five people on the side of the kitchen that opens to the breakfast room.

The breakfast room features a full wall of windows so you can let the natural light stream in as you enjoy your morning coffee and get ready for the day.

Relax in the family room just off from the breakfast room. The natural gas fireplace adds a cozy feel to the space, while the open floor plan helps you move seamlessly throughout your daily activities.

With five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of space for your favorite hobbies, a home office (or two) or to welcome guests. You’ll find the floor plans flexible to meet your needs.

Both the master bedroom and one of the other bedrooms have an attached full bathroom. That way, you can give your guests all the comforts of home with total privacy.

In the master bedroom, the full bathroom includes two sinks and a large soaking tub separate from the restroom area, making mornings a little smoother and more manageable. You’ll find separation from the sinks and restroom area in the additional full baths as well.

The fenced-in backyard is far more spacious than what you’ll find in other neighborhood developments. And it comes complete with a covered patio and a separate uncovered patio with an outdoor woodburning fireplace.

The cement driveway features additional parking space off to the side so you can welcome guests without having to worry about them blocking the garage.

You’ll also find outstanding neighborhood amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, playground and pool. These community areas can help you meet and get to know your neighbors.

This home is a can’t-miss opportunity in Thomson Station. To schedule a showing, contact Warren Bradley Partners at 615-300-8663.