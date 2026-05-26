A Popular Nashville BBQ Spot Is Moving Into the Former McAlister’s Deli in Brentwood

After 20 years in Brentwood, McAlister’s Deli closed its doors at 330 Franklin Road in April, leaving the Brentwood Place spot vacant — but not for long. Edley’s Bar-B-Que is set to move in, according to the Nashville Business Journal, marking the beloved BBQ brand’s 12th location overall. More Eat & Drink News

The new 3,800-square-foot restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year and will bring around 50 jobs to the area. It will also add to Edley’s growing presence in Williamson County, joining existing locations at Berry Farms, which opened in 2023, and The Factory at Franklin, which opened in 2024.

Founded by Will Newman and named after his grandfather Edley Newman, the restaurant first opened in Nashville in 2011 and has since grown into one of the most well-regarded barbecue spots in Music City.