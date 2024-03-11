A Night Full of Stars with Lady A Benefiting Brightstone

“A Night Full of Stars” takes place on April 16, 2024, at The Factory at Franklin, benefiting Brightstone.
Multi-platinum country trio Lady A will headline the event, including a dinner and a special performance by adult Brightstone students.
BrightStone’s mission is to provide a comprehensive work, social support, and residential community for adults with special needs, expanding their potential and helping them develop mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually.
Find tickets here.