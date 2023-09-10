A New Sports Bar Opens at The Mall at Green Hills

Dining and entertainment concept, Sports & Social, opened on September 7 at The Mall at Green Hills in the former Panera Bread location next to the Container Store.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment to bring this first-of-its kind experience to The Mall at Green Hills,” said General Manager Norah Buikstra. “Sports & Social will be the perfect destination for our loyal customers and our tourist visitors to gather to watch sports, dine and socialize all year long.”

“We are pleased that our Sports & Social presence is growing in Tennessee,” said Chief Operating Officer of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, Scott Steenrod. “Nashville is one of the most exciting cities in the country for dining and entertainment and we are incredibly excited to be bringing Sports & Social, the premier sports bar and restaurant in the United States, to The Mall at Green Hills.”

Grand opening festivities will kick off Thursday, September 7 and continue throughout the weekend with an action-packed lineup of live music, entertainment, and events for the entire community. Reservations are available beginning Thursday, September 7 and beyond via OpenTable. Full hours of operation and event details can be found by visiting www.sportsandsocial.com/greenhills.

Sports & Social has been celebrating all weekend with special events and the fun continues on Sunday, September 10th.

Sunday, September 10th event:

11am: Sports & Social opens for lunch service

12pm: It’s all about big screens and even bigger action at our “AWAY GATE” GAME WATCH PARTY! Start your game day right with our brunch menu and get ready for gridiron greatness as we watch Tennessee take on New Orleans.

Sports & Social offers the next best sports-watching experience outside of a stadium or arena with its premier watch party activations including elements such as live fan-cams and industry-leading audio and visual displays. The 8,900-square-foot space will feature multiple digital media viewing opportunities, including a massive state-of-the-art 33-foot LED media wall for guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Guests can also enjoy live music throughout the week while playing social games such as skeeball and hoops, as well as dine and socialize with family and friends on the venue’s outdoor patio.

Curated by James Beard Award Nominee, Chef John Suley, Sports & Social features an elevated menu from its made-from-scratch kitchen for lunch, dinner and a can’t-miss brunch experience on the weekends. Fan favorites include Spicy Tuna Bites, Cacio e Pepe Arancini, the Southwest Bowl, Truffle Mushroom Flatbread, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Beef Barbacoa Tacos. Don’t miss out on its specialty weekend brunch menu with delicious options such as Avocado Toast, Breakfast Tacos and Chicken & Waffles. Sports & Social’s curated beverage menu features specialty cocktails such as the Cinnamon Smoked Old Fashioned, S&S Mojito, and a variety of its famous Signature Crush Drinks including the Orange Crush, Caribbean Crush and Paloma Crush.

Sports & Social is a rapidly growing nationwide with venues located near the main entrance of professional sports stadiums, high-profile entertainment and lifestyle districts, and world-class casino resort destinations across the United States. Prominent locations include The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, Ballpark Village neighboring Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District and more.

Sports & Social at The Mall at Green Hills will be the 13th location of the nationally acclaimed dining and entertainment concept and the first location to open in Tennessee. Live! Hospitality & Entertainment recently announced that a second Nashville location of Sports & Social in partnership with DraftKings will open this year downtown on 2nd Avenue.

Each location of Sports & Social is one-of-a-kind and designed by some of the most distinguished firms in the world, including ICRAVE, Rockwell Group, Jeffrey Beers International and Knauer Incorporated. Pivot Studio, a prizewinning architecture firm known for creating unforgettable spaces that enhance guest experiences, is the designer for the location at The Mall at Green Hills.