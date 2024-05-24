A New Restaurant is Under Construction at CoolSprings Galleria

Construction is underway at the former Red Robin restaurant at the CoolSprings Galleria.

Management at CoolSprings Galleria confirmed that a new restaurant, Thai Sumari, will soon open.

The restaurant’s description on the mall’s website says, ”From our sushi bar to our Thai kitchen, each dish is meticulously crafted by our passionate chefs, showcasing their creativity and dedication.”

We don’t have an expected open date at this time. Thai Sumari has two other Middle Tennessee locations – 401 S Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet and 7108 Highway 70 S, Nashville.

Thai Sumari will be located at 1762 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

