A New Ramen Spot Opens in Cool Springs

If you are looking for a way to warm up on one of our many rainy spring days, we’ve found just the thing. A new ramen spot just opened in Cool Springs.

Ichiddo Ramen is now open at 1709 Cool Springs Boulevard next to the Cool Springs Target in the former Peking Palace and Sushi Bar location.

CoolSprings Galleria announced in a social media post, “Delicious, real Japanese Ramen dishes you can find us dining at the NEWLY OPENED Ichiddo Ramen Franklin.”

What you will find on the menu is 13 different varieties of ramen including pork, beef, seafood, chicken, vegetable, curry, and more.

Don’t miss starting your meal with a Char Sui Pork bun or try one of the fried octopus dumplings.

The restaurant is currently hiring for all positions, those seeking employment should contact the restaurant in person.

Hours of operation listed are Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

