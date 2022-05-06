A New Ramen Spot Opens in Cool Springs

By
Donna Vissman
-
Ichiddo Ramen
photo by Donna Vissman

If you are looking for a way to warm up on one of our many rainy spring days, we’ve found just the thing. A new ramen spot just opened in Cool Springs.

Ichiddo Ramen is now open at 1709 Cool Springs Boulevard next to the Cool Springs Target in the former Peking Palace and Sushi Bar location.

CoolSprings Galleria announced in a social media post, “Delicious, real Japanese Ramen dishes you can find us dining at the NEWLY OPENED Ichiddo Ramen Franklin.”

What you will find on the menu is 13 different varieties of ramen including pork, beef, seafood, chicken, vegetable, curry, and more.

Don’t miss starting your meal with a Char Sui Pork bun or try one of the fried octopus dumplings.

The restaurant is currently hiring for all positions, those seeking employment should contact the restaurant in person.

Hours of operation listed are Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

Find the latest updates on Facebook.

Previous articleProperty Transfers in Thompson’s Station April 11, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here