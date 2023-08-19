A New MedSpa to Open in Franklin

dermani MEDSPA, a luxury medical spa backed by medical professionals who specialize in providing FDA-approved treatments with established membership models, announced its first location in Tennessee. The med spa will be located at 209A Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin, TN and is set to open later this year. Local resident, Kari Schmidt, will be spearheading the opening with a mission to bring more accessible and quality medical treatments to the area.

Schmidt has spent her entire career in the senior living industry overseeing retirement communities located around the country. In her professional journey, she has consistently exemplified an unwavering dedication to providing unmatched customer service and exceptional care in a people-centered setting. Leading a substantial operations team allowed her to grasp the significance of personalized attention and deliver top-quality services. Now, as she takes on the role of managing the business side of dermani MEDSPA in Franklin, she carries forward this profound commitment, ensuring that every individual experiences nothing less than the best.

“The concept of affordable luxury for people in Franklin resonated with me immediately,” said Schmidt. “Medical spa technologies have advanced substantially with proven non-invasive, non-surgical options and will continue to advance for years to come. I want to be able to continue to give back to the Franklin community and utilizing dermani MEDSPA’s new technology is a great way to do so.”

dermani MEDSPA is transforming the medical spa industry by offering the best evidence-based aesthetic treatments as a Top 25 status with Allergan for Botox®, Juvederm® and black diamond provider for hydrafacial® at a great value with stellar, reliable customer service. Specializing in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and cosmetic injectables, dermani MEDSPA has a unique membership model where every dollar you pay can be used towards services at the membership rate, promoting consistent and quality self-care. With client satisfaction at the forefront, dermani MEDSPA allows you to easily schedule and modify appointments all within the brand’s proprietary app. This optimizes the sign-in experience, making it easier to book your favorite services and enabling a pre-reservation form completion to save time.

“Envisioning the expansion of dermani MEDSPA’s presence in Tennessee has been a long-standing aspiration, and we are delighted to share the opening news of our first location in the state,” expressed Harvey Hillyer, co-owner of dermani MEDSPA franchising. “Our commitment to utilizing evidence-based lasers and treatments administered by highly trained medical professionals positions us as a value leader in the medical spa segment, and we can’t wait to serve the Franklin community with quality and affordable skin rejuvenation services.”

With 15 opened medical spas, the brand is actively growing and looking to expand in all markets across the U.S. dermani MEDSPA has signed franchise agreements in Suburban Chicago, Albuquerque, Orlando, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia and South Bend. The franchise opportunity encourages collaborative relationships within the medical community, leveraging a growth-focused business model designed to provide the best-in-class products and services with a sustainable recurring revenue stream in a growing industry to be passionate about.

For more information on dermani MEDSPA and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://ownamedspafranchise.com/.