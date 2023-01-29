A New LEGO® Store to Open in Brentwood

A new LEGO® store will open in Brentwood at 91 Seaboard Lane (in the former Pinpsiration location).

The store is called Bricks & Minifigs. Bricks & Minifigs posted on social media, “Excited to announce a new Bricks & Minifigs location in the Nashville area! We are excited to be bringing the fun of LEGO® to the community for years to come!”

At Brick & Minifigs, you can buy, sell or trade Legos. Shoppers will find sealed current sets, sealed retired sets and used sets. Bricks & Minifigs will also host Lego-themed birthday parties and other events

While the store is not officially open yet, you can sell your Legos for cash or store credit on Saturday, February 4, from noon- 5 pm.

A grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at 10 am. The first 150 customers will receive a custom mini figure. There will also be games and raffles throughout the day.

For the latest updates, follow Bricks & Minifigs on Instagram here.