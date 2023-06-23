A New Cookie Bakery is Expected to Open in Franklin

A new southern bakery is headed to Franklin’s Berry Farms community (and no, it’s not Crumbl Cookies).

The Alabama-based Cookie Fix will open its first storefront in Tennessee. Amy Jason, the creator of the Southern cookie company, welcomed friends and family to her bakery after bringing her homemade desserts to PTA meetings and gatherings in Homewood, Alabama.

Until now, the company offered shipping of its cookie dough so you could bake fresh cookies at home. According to its website, over 60 varieties of cookies rotate on the menu. The cookie calendar shows the local offerings of each store, from the traditional chocolate chip cookie to the lemon tea cake.

At this time, there is no exact date of opening, the website states late summer/early fall. Find the latest updates here.