A New Art Contest Asks Kids: What Does America Mean to You?

What does America look like through the eyes of a child?

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) invite K–12 students to answer that question through art in its “Red, White & You” Youth Art Contest, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Selected artwork will be displayed in the WCPAC lobby gallery from June 2026 through August 2026, showcasing the creativity of young artists from across the community.

“We wanted to give young artists a chance to show how they see America,” said Ally Ivey of the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. “This contest is about celebrating creativity, community, and the voices of the next generation.”

Students interested in participating can visit www.wcpactn.com, click “Tickets and Events,” then select “Activities & Programs,” and click the link to get started.

The project is part of local efforts to recognize America’s 250th anniversary, inviting young people to reflect on the country’s history, community, and future through art.

Submission deadline: Friday, May 1, 2026

Winners announced: Friday, May 8, 2026

Artwork will be displayed at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin, TN. For more information, visit www.wcpactn.com.

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