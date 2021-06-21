A Moments Peace Launches Total Skin Makeover Program

Brought to you by A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa

Wouldn’t it be great if you could pamper yourself, receive the benefits of MedSpa services for your skin by a trusted, leading expert in the industry and have it all done with a 70% discount? One can dream…wait a minute, this isn’t a dream, it can be your reality!

A Moment’s Peace has decided to give back to the community by offering a rare, deeply discounted program to promote healthy skin. Before we go into the details about this amazing opportunity, let’s discuss the importance of skin care.

Benefits of Skin Care

Proper skin care is important! Not only because it enables us to look, and feel our best but also due to the way it affects the overall health of our bodies. Our skin is the largest barrier against infection that we have. By keeping our skin healthy and well maintained, we help to keep this barrier strong. Cracks in our skin make it more prone to infection leading to unwanted skin issues such as acne, blackheads, whiteheads and more. Poor skin care also leads to early signs of aging, uneven texture, poor overall complexion and a host of other aesthetic issues.

A healthy diet is a great starting point for healthy skin. Staying properly hydrated, having an at-home skin care routine for each season and applying sunscreen during the warm summer months are all important. There is an entirely additional element to skin care that should be incorporated into our self care routines: MedSpa services. Certain MedSpa services will target specific areas of concern to address your overall skin health. These services are customized to your skin type with your skin goals in mind. They can assist in resolving ongoing skin issues and help to maintain already healthy skin. MedSpa services provide quick results, long term benefits and minimal recovery time.

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels are a skin resurfacing procedure. This service takes away dead, unhealthy skin by removing the outer layers of skin. These outer layers are often damaged due to harsh winter weather, sun, acne and more. The skin that grows back is smoother and younger looking.

Advanced Microneedling

Microneedling is a procedure that uses numerous tiny needles to puncture the very first layer of skin. This process works to rejuvenate your skin by boosting collagen production, which reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and elevates the overall texture of your skin.

Platinum Facial

The ultimate HydraFacial experience. Begin the detoxification process with Lymphatic Drainage. Followed with the Signature HydraFacial to deeply cleanse, extract and hydrate the skin. We will also address specific skin concerns with a booster of your choice. This treatment concludes with LED Light Therapy to further reduce the visible signs of aging.

Your Trusted Skin Care Professional

A Moment’s Peace is consistently named the best skin care provider by multiple media publications. We have numerous awards to back up this claim. Our goal is to seek out the top professionals in our area to provide our community with the best services possible. We feature a variety of MedSpa services that can be found here.

Are You Ready to Enter?

Our Total Skin Makeover program that we are offering to a limited number of participants will include the above services for $499. The retail value of the aforementioned services is $1,700 – that is a 70% savings! We will require each participant to allow us to follow along on your Total Skin Makeover journey by permitting us to take before, during and after photography to be shown across our social media platforms and website to document the process and results of these services.

If you would like to be chosen to participate in this program (or nominate someone) please visit A Moment’s Peace Total Skin Makeover page and fill out the form. We wish we could accept everyone but there is a limited number of spaces available. Our skin care team will be evaluating all the nominees and making the final selections. Be sure to watch your email! If you receive an email invitation, please respond by the deadline or your spot will be forfeited.

Best of luck to everyone!