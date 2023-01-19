A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa Helps You with Post-Holiday Self-Care

Everyone loves the holidays and getting to spend time with family, but the different routine, or even a lack of routine, can cause you to get a little laidback with your skincare, too. The cool, dry air also has a negative effect on your skin.

Now that the holidays are winding down, winter break is over, and your lives are more scheduled, it’s time to think about some self-care for Mom – and we suggest you start with caring for your skin.

At A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa, their top professional aestheticians offer a full menu of pampering, skin-soothing treatments.

Facials

A Moment’s Peace offers a full range of facial treatments starting with their classic European facial during which your skin will be cleansed, exfoliated, massaged, and hydrated. You might prefer a deeper treatment with a Regeneration, Vitamin C Therapy, or Collagen facial. These treatments will provide anti-aging masks and serums to improve the appearance of fine lines and imperfections. If your skin is red, blotchy, or irritated, or if you are dealing with rosacea, our Sensitive Skin facial is your soothing solution, with green tea extracts, chamomile, and licorice.

CO2Lift

The latest in state-of-the-art skin treatments from Japan, CO2Lift is clinically proven to lift, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin. By introducing carbon dioxide to the skin, CO2Lift stimulates an increase in red blood cells and protein synthesis in the area. This will improve elasticity and firmness, promote collagen production, and improve skin texture, leading to younger, fresher-looking skin.

Microdermabrasion

This deeply exfoliating treatment is perfect for skin that is showing signs of aging, sun damage, acne scarring, or roughness. Microdermabrasion involves removing the top layer of dead skin cells by applying a spray of fine crystals. This is a generally painless treatment that requires no downtime. All you need to do is keep your skin well-hydrated with a high-quality moisturizer and go about your regular day with healthier, younger-looking skin.

Aromatic Moor Mud Wrap and Body Glow

While you’re caring for your face, don’t forget to pamper the rest of your body. The Aromatic Moor Mud Wrap at A Moment’s Peace is rich in organic minerals and nutrients to draw out toxins and leave you – and your skin – feeling vibrant and refreshed. To sweep away dead skin cells, try Body Glow, a unique mixture of salts, powdered minerals, and other nutrients blended with soothing essential oils, which will be massaged over your body to cleanse and revitalize.

If you want a little more, they also offer skin peel series, eye contouring treatments, and back treatments for deeper rejuvenation or to target specific areas.

If you want a little more, they also offer skin peel series, eye contouring treatments, and back treatments for deeper rejuvenation or to target specific areas.