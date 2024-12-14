A Model Train Exhibit will Open in Franklin During Dickens of a Christmas

During the Dickens of a Christmas festival in downtown Franklin, the Tennessee T-Trak will have an exhibit at the Williamson County Archives Building, 611 West Main Street, Franklin.

You can visit the exhibit on December 14 from 10 am to 6 pm and December 15th from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Tennessee T-Trak associates have members from Tennessee and Northern Alabama who build portable T-Trak modules to the T-Trak standard and assemble them into a working layout for public events. All that is needed is an open space, banquet tables, and a power source. Members bring their trains that can be run remotely.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

This public exhibit features detailed dioramas of varying themes with operating model trains traveling over 200 feet of trackage. Several of the dioramas, or modules, have won national awards. Young visitors, or junior engineers, can take control of a train using a cell phone or tablet.

This marks the third year that Tennessee T-Trak has participated in Dickens of a Christmas, one of four to six such exhibits a year.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email