A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Page Middle

A Shakespeare classic comes to the Page Middle stage beginning this Thursday, October 24, 2024.

A tale of order and disorder, reality and appearance and love and marriage, A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows four star-crossed lovers as they flee into the forest. When the Athenians get caught up in the mischief-making of the fairy Puck, they must sort out their confusion before being able to find their happy endings.

The show runs from October 24 until October 26. Tickets may be purchased online for $12 each, and the dates and times of the performances are listed below. Page Middle is located at 6262 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m.

