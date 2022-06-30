A. Marshall Hospitality to Bring Franklin-Based Scout’s Pub to Nashville

Modern pub food and craft cocktails are coming to Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood this fall: Scout’s Pub, a Southern gastropub from Franklin-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), announced plans to open a second location at 17th & Broadway.

Scout’s Pub was first introduced in 2016 as a family-friendly, community-focused bar and restaurant with a seasonally rotating menu and hand-crafted cocktails, as well as a large selection of imported and domestic beers with a focus on locally sourced brews. As the pub’s popularity grew beyond Westhaven and Franklin, drawing regulars from Nashville, Columbia, Thompson’s Station and other surrounding towns, AMH Proprietor Andy Marshall began thinking seriously about expansion plans.

“It’s exciting to see our team engaged and ready for new ventures and challenges,” said Marshall. “They’ve been looking for a good fit for another Scout’s Pub, and we strongly believe this is it. There is a great energy in Midtown with many locals of all ages choosing to live and work in the area. Scout’s Pub will be a great partner to the food and libation options that already exist in the neighborhood.”

While the focus at Scout’s Pub is on a superior bar experience, the food menu is not to be overshadowed. The Midtown location will feature Scout’s Pub specialties that harmonize Southern cuisine and seasonal ingredients with European gastropub influences, like the Bourbonyaki Wrap made with bourbon-marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mushrooms, arugula, goat cheese and wontons; The Scout burger made with Bear Creek Farm angus beef; and fish & chips. Weekend brunch, available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., will offer brunch cocktails and favorites like country fried steak and eggs, blueberry banana pancakes and a dressed-up fried egg sandwich, as well as a special kids’ brunch menu.

Additionally, Scout’s Pub Midtown will feature happy hour Sunday through Thursday from 3 – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close with drink specials and half-off starters. The new location will have capacity for 150, including a private dining area, and delivery and pickup will be available to SkyHouse Nashville residents. Named for the beloved Marshall family dog, Scout’s Pub will also welcome four-legged friends on an outdoor patio.

Located at 101 17th Ave S., Scout’s Pub Midtown will be open Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. For opening updates and more information about Scout’s Pub and the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.

