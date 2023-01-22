A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week Returns

A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the family-owned, Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, will be hosting its annual A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week January 23 – 29. As a way to thank their loyal customers and community partners, AMH will offer food specials and giveaways across all 12 restaurants throughout Tennessee and Alabama during the week-long event, donating a portion of all proceeds to local Boys & Girls Clubs.

“From the beginning, we’ve always had a passion for serving our community through smiling faces and Southern fare,” says AMH Proprietor Andy Marshall. “Since last year, we’ve added two new restaurants, and more importantly, welcomed the Cullman and Midtown Nashville communities through our doors. We are excited to bring back restaurant week as a way to invite friends and families to gather around our table, while also giving back to our beloved community partners.”

AMH Restaurant Week will feature the following specials across AMH locations:

Americana Taphouse (94 E Main St., Franklin, Tenn. 37064)-Three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $30

Burger Dandy (94 E Main St., Franklin, Tenn. 37064)-Prix fixe dinner menu for $10

Deacon’s New South (401 Church St., Nashville, Tenn. 37219)-Four-course prix fixe dinner menu for two for $200

Puckett’s (Chattanooga, Columbia, Cullman, Ala., Franklin, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Pigeon Forge)-Three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $25

Scout’s Pub (Westhaven and Nashville)-Three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $30

Guests can also take advantage of the Tasty Travels Passport program, which kicks off the first day of AMH Restaurant Week on Monday, Jan. 23. An official AMH Tasty travels Passport will be available at any AMH restaurant location or for direct download on the AMH website. Participants who validate their Tasty Travels Passport at six or more AMH restaurants between Jan. 23 – Feb. 28. will be entered for the chance to win a $250, $500 or $1,000 A. Marshall Hospitality gift card. Three winners will be selected on March 6.

As a longtime community partner and organization that CEO Andy Marshall grew up in himself, kids from the Boys & Girls Club in Columbia, Tenn. collaborated with AMH chefs to create an exclusive dessert that will be available to enjoy at the Puckett’s locations. All proceeds from the S’mores Tres Leches – a decadent dessert with layers of chocolate cake, tres leches mix, graham cracker crumbs, toasted marshmallow frosting and chocolate shavings – will be given back to the Boys & Girls Club. Additionally, a portion of all proceeds made during AMH Restaurant Week will be donated to local Boys & Girls Clubs.

For more information about AMH Restaurant Week and the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.