Local restaurant group A. Marshall Hospitality is launching a drive-thru pantry as residents continue to stay safer at home this week. Beginning Wednesday, March 25, the pantry will be open seven days a week (as long as supplies are available) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Americana Taphouse, located at 94 E. Main St. in downtown Franklin.

The “AMH Cares” Drive-Thru will offer daily meals, produce, milk, eggs, and non-alcoholic beverages to-go as available. Wine and beer by the bottle will be available with the purchase of food. Meal options will change daily and will be posted on social media and online here, along with pantry offerings. The pantry will operate on a pay-what-you-can basis, with suggested prices for the day’s available items. The drive-thru at Americana Taphouse is located on the corner of 1st Ave. and E. Main St in the back parking lot.

Andy Marshall, CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality, said the pantry is a way to use his restaurants’ excess inventory to help others affected by the crisis. All hospitality industry workers who have been temporarily laid off due to coronavirus are invited to visit the pantry for a meal.

“The hospitality industry has been hit exceptionally hard, but we are not the only ones who could use help,” Marshall said. “The drive-thru pantry allows us to serve high-quality, homemade meals and groceries to anyone who needs them. It’s our privilege to bring our chefs together and offer this new convenience for local families. I am so proud of our team and their heart for our communities!”

Other A. Marshall restaurants, including Puckett’s in downtown Franklin and downtown Columbia and Scout’s Pub in Westhaven, will continue curbside takeout operations with an emphasis on family-style to-go packs and platters, while the Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s catering vans deliver pre-ordered meals to Middle Tennessee neighborhoods.

Puckett’s will begin offering family packs that feed four to six people for $49 on Wednesday, March 25 at its Franklin and Columbia locations. Packs include a pound each of two meats (choose from BBQ pulled pork, BBQ chicken, or smoked meatloaf) two quart-size sides (options include Southern green beans, smoked baked beans, mashed potatoes, mac n’ cheese, coleslaw and chips) and the choice of a dozen corn cakes or a dozen rolls. Add-ons like sweet or unsweet tea, wine or beer are available, and the full menu is online here. Orders should be placed in advance by phone at (615) 794-5527 (Franklin) or (931) 490-4550 (Columbia.)

Free Delivery to the Franklin Area

FREE delivery of family packs is available daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and 3 to 6 p.m. in the Franklin area. Text or leave a voicemail at (615) 200-6552 by 5 p.m. the day prior to place a delivery order. Puckett’s in downtown Franklin will be open for curbside takeout seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Puckett’s in downtown Columbia is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Scout’s Pub hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, with curbside takeout and family-style platters of its popular entrées like coconut chicken curry, grilled chicken alfredo, salads and more. The menu is available here and orders should be placed by phone at (615) 721-5993. Golf cart delivery is available in the Westhaven neighborhood.

The Puckett’s Trolley will make its rounds around Franklin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., starting with a stop at Berry Farms on Wednesday, March 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. Its menu includes a selection of Puckett’s favorites like Piggy Mac, BBQ nachos, pulled pork BBQ sandwich and smoked hillbilly hotdog. Customers should sign up for a time slot in advance, and A. Marshall Hospitality advises everyone to practice social distancing and stay in their cars or at a safe distance until the group ahead has ordered and picked up their food. There will be a limited number of Puckett’s To-Go Packs available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Trolley. Those interested in having the Trolley visit their neighborhood may text or call (615) 200-6552.

A. Marshall Hospitality’s other restaurants, including Puckett’s in downtown Nashville, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga and Pigeon Forge and Deacon’s New South are temporarily closed. The company has set a goal to raise $500,000 in gift card sales with the intent to give 20% to their staff who are temporarily out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis. Gift cards can be purchased online through Instagift or added on to Puckett’s takeout orders. A. Marshall Hospitality has also created “virtual tip jar” accounts on Venmo and Paypal, through which people can donate directly to the fund for temporarily laid off employees.