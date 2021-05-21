A. Marshall Hospitality to Host Job Fair

By
Press Release
-
A Marshall Hospitality
photo from A. Marshall Hospitality

As communities continue to reopen, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), which is known for restaurants such as Puckett’s and Americana Taphouse, is hosting an event to reintroduce its family of restaurants to those seeking employment.

The casual event will take place Tuesday, May 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Americana Taphouse in Franklin. It will feature live music from Matt Marinchick, food samples from all AMH concepts and happy hour specials including $5 mules and glasses of wine, $2 off drafts and half-off apps.

“Since its inception, our family business has been rooted in our values of excellence, integrity, having a servant’s heart and growth,” said Claire Crowell, AMH Chief People Officer. “After a very difficult year, we are seeing our communities excited about coming back to restaurants and enjoying the fellowship of being around others. We want to make sure we have a great team in place to serve them. This event will allow potential employees to get to know us and our team which will hopefully inspire them to become a part of our family.”

AMH brands, which include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Deacon’s New South, Scout’s Pub and Americana Taphouse, offer team members ample opportunity for growth and learning to help achieve professional goals. Jami Blainey, current General Manager at Puckett’s in Franklin, began her hospitality career as a hostess at the Nashville Puckett’s when it opened in November of 2010.

“AMH is a really good place to start your restaurant career because you get the feeling that you are cared about here,” said Blainey. “Whether it’s from your direct managing team or someone higher up, they really make you feel like you are a person and not just another name. They want to know your story, and they want to take you as far as you can go in this industry if that’s what you want.”

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to speak with A. Marshall Hospitality team members like Blainey to gain deeper insight into the company’s culture, values and available positions, some of which include a sous chef at Deacon’s New South, a takeout server for the virtual kitchen concept Burger Dandy, a front-of-house manager, various bartending, serving and hosting positions, and more.

For a complete list of open positions, visit amarshallhospitality.com/careers.

