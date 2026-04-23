A. Marshall Hospitality Announces Nick Guidry as Culinary Director

Tennessee-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) has announced the addition of Nick Guidry as its culinary director. As a Nashville-based chef and restaurateur with nearly 15 years of experience, Guidry brings a wealth of knowledge and culinary craft to his new role.

“Joining the A. Marshall Hospitality team as culinary director allows me the incredible opportunity to serve within an established hospitality brand alongside other talented leaders,” said Guidry. “Restaurant ownership presents challenges that are often faced alone. Looking ahead, I’m excited to utilize my skillset in a way that feels collaborative, creative and purposeful, representing an iconic family of restaurants.”

Most known for his previous restaurant Pelican + Pig, Guidry has built a reputation for live-fire cooking, locally sourced ingredients, and seasonally inspired dishes. As culinary director for A. Marshall Hospitality, Guidry will develop recipes and menu creation, oversee multi-unit kitchen management and drive culinary excellence for Puckett’s Restaurant, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub. As a senior leader, Guidry will leverage his expertise to mentor and elevate the culinary team as a whole.

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Claire Crowell, president of A. Marshall Hospitality, added, “Witnessing the way Nick has partnered with his wife Audra on the development of multiple restaurant concepts over the last decade, it was clear that joining our family-owned hospitality group would be a natural fit. His incredible reputation in the restaurant community and his skill in team and menu development speaks directly to who we are as a brand, and it’s a privilege to add Nick to our leadership team.”

Guidry began his hospitality career in 2012 to launch Slow Hand Coffee Truck, which quickly evolved to a wholesale bakery providing goods to more than 30 establishments in Nashville. Slow Hand Coffee transitioned to a brick and mortar in 2015 and later expanded to Slow Hand Coffee + Bakeshop along with Pelican + Pig in 2019. Voted as Eater Nashville’s “restaurant of the year” in 2019, Pelican + Pig established Guidry as a creative force in the local hospitality industry. With the recent closure of Pelican + Pig and Slow Hand Coffee + Bakeshop in East Nashville, Guidry maintains ownership of Olivia Cocktail & Oyster Bar and Slow Hand Bakehouse in Lebanon, Tenn.

For updates and more information about the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.