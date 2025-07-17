A. Marshall Hospitality Announces Cliff’s Lougne & Oyster Bar

Tennessee-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) is enhancing its downtown footprint with the addition of Cliff’s Lounge & Oyster Bar at Deacon’s New South. The raw bar and cocktail lounge will take over the auxiliary bar space at Deacon’s New South, located in the Historic L&C Tower. Cliff’s Lounge & Oyster Bar will celebrate its grand opening on National Oyster Day, Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Cliff’s is inspired by the Marshall family name of AMH CEO and proprietor Andy Marshall’s father, brother, son and nephew. It is designed to complement the dining experience at Deacon’s, while welcoming walk-ins seeking an approachable raw bar and lounge atmosphere. The menu at Cliff’s will feature chef’s choice oysters, happy hour specials like shrimp ceviche, house made meatball crostini and fried oyster sliders, along with a curated beverage menu of cocktails, wine, beer and spirit-free options.

“The name ‘Cliff’ is a legacy in our family, beginning with my father, who had great influence on my life and career. I have fond memories of him seeking out local oyster bars on our family vacations to Florida years ago,” said Marshall. “As a family restaurant group, it only made sense to name our new raw bar ‘Cliff’s Lounge & Oyster Bar.’ We are excited to welcome guests into this fresh and refined concept to further enhance the unique offerings of Deacon’s in the heart of downtown Nashville.”

In addition to the debut of Cliff’s, Deacon’s Chef Matthew West and AMH Director of Culinary Mark Grimes are unveiling a refreshed dinner menu, featuring seasonal additions, delectable starters, prime entrees, steaks and sides. Ingredients are sourced from local purveyors like Bloomsbury Farms and Gifford’s Bacon. Must-try items on the new Deacon’s menu include fresh Parker House rolls with cultured peach and honey butters, roast summer corn ribs, truffle Caesar salad, BBQ shrimp, Nashville hot oyster deviled eggs and Collard Greens, along with a wide selection of steaks that remain a cornerstone of the menu.

Beyond the creative additions to the menu, Deacon’s will now be serving the finest USDA Prime sourced from Linz Heritage Angus, a nationally respected producer known for its high-quality cuts and four generations of expertise in aging and butchering. With one of the largest dry-aging facilities in the Southeast, Deacon’s will continue to age their meat in-house.

Meats by Linz President and Chief Executive Officer Fred Linz shared, “We’re honored to partner with Deacon’s New South—an establishment that shares our dedication to excellence and culinary integrity. By serving Linz Heritage Angus, Deacon’s is offering its guests the very best. This collaboration is rooted in quality, tradition and a shared passion for delivering unforgettable dining experiences.”

Located at 401 Church Street in the Historic L&C Tower, Cliff’s will be open alongside Deacon’s, Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. For updates and more information about Cliff’s Lounge & Oyster Bar, visit www.deaconsnewsouth.com/cliffs. To book your reservation and try the new menu at Deacon’s New South, visit OpenTable.

