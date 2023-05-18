A Magical Evening with Franklin High Choirs

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Mark your calendars, because the Franklin High choirs are planning a magical night Thursday, May 18, and the community is invited.

The FHS choirs’ spring concert will start at 7 p.m. with a few traditional pieces. After a short break, the show will be full of Disney favorites. There is no cost to attend this family-friendly show, but donations to the program are appreciated.

Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Contact FHS choir director Angela Winter for more information.

