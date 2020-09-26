Today, Sept 26, would have been the kick-off to the sixth Pilgrimage Music Festival; however, event organizers made the decision in May to cancel this year’s festival.

As we are missing heading to picturesque Harlinsdale Farm for a weekend of music, we are honoring Pilgrimage by taking a look back at the very first Pilgrimage Festival, held in 2015.

About the Festival

When the first Pilgrimage Festival was announced, the idea was unlike any other music festival hosted in Williamson County – a two-day event with music playing from morning until sunset, plus local food and local vendors. Although the Nashville area is known for country music, Pilgrimage presents a multi-genre music festival.

The very first Pilgrimage Festival in 2015 featured Wilco, Weezer, Sheryl Crow, The Decemberists, Chris Stapleton, Cage the Elephant and many more, including some new discoveries. Another feature that makes Pilgrimage unique is that it is promoted as a family event, with an expansive area for kids with a play area and a kids stage, not something you see at other festivals.

Highlights from Pilgrimage 2015