A Look at the New Primm Farm Community of Homes

Primm Farm is a 24-lot development with lot sizes ranging from .42 acres to .97 acres. Five lots have already sold. Don’t miss your chance to live in this stunning community in Brentwood Tennessee.

Own a Luxury Home on a Historic Site

The new luxury home community is on a historic site. The Owen-Primm House included 44 acres of land dating back to the original log cabin constructed in 1806. In 1988, the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

While the original home and historic slaves’ quarters will remain, the property has gotten a full upgrade with stunning landscaping and trees as well as a sidewalk along the front of the property to create a more homey feel. The developer hopes that one day the sidewalk will connect to Brentwood’s extensive trail system to offer the community accessibility via bikes and walking trails.

Now you can live on a property with historical significance while building the luxury home of your dreams. Review the site plan, which outlines the community and the available lots.

Spec Homes Designed and Built by Leading Local Builders

Primm Farm features homes by three builders: Arnold Homes, Artisan Custom Home and Majors Construction. The builders have created spec homes based on the lot size and style. You can review the floor plans and exterior mockups to get a feel for the neighborhood.

You’ll have the chance to customize your home on your selected lot to create the ideal home based on your unique needs.

Schools

The property is zoned for excellent Brentwood schools including Crockett Elementary School, Woodland Middle School and Ravenwood High School.

Nearby Amenities

Primm Farm is within a few minutes of several leading restaurants in the Brentwood area. These restaurants include the following.

Wild Ginger

Mere Bulles

Culaccino Restaurant and Bar

The Rutledge

Red Pony

Cork and Cow

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

And thanks to its central location, your new home will also be close to excellent shopping locations, including Cool Springs Galleria, The Mall at Green Hills, The Snooty Fox and Tin Cottage.

Enjoy the beautiful outdoors with proximity to many outstanding recreational facilities. If you enjoy golf, you’ll be close to The Governors Club, Nashville Golf and Athletic Club, and Brentwood Country Club. Enjoy a stroll through Marcella Vivrette Smith Park or take the little ones to Crocket Park or Pinkerton Park for some family fun.

You’ll also be close to many fun things to do, including an escape room, the Adventure Science Center, Nashville Zoo, Deerwood Arboretum, Warner Park Nature Center, Lotz House Museum and much more.

Learn More About Primm Farm

Interested in learning more about the Primm Farm luxury home community? Contact Parks Realty realtors Susan Gregory at 615-207-5600 or Shannon Pope at 615-533-4862 to learn more.