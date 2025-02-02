A Look at Some of the Commercials for The Big Game 2025

Are you planning on watching the game? Or let’s face it, are you more interested in the commercials? Deadline reported each 30-second spot is commanding a whopping $7 million. We found a few that you might like this year from rock stars to celebrities. Super Bowl LIX takes place February 9 at 5:30pm CST.

1Budweiser

Nearing 50 years since its initial recording, the Bellamy Brothers’ iconic “Let Your Love Flow” serves as the soundtrack for Budweiser’s new Super Bowl ad.

2Shaboozey with Nerds

Nerds only released a teaser of this commercial with Shaboozey but it looks like we could have a new version of “A Bar Song” with Nerds.

3Post Malone – Shane Gillis

Post Malone has appeared in Super Bowl commercials in 2020 and 2021 along with this year with Shane Gillis.

4Catherine O’Hara and Willem Dafoe

Catherine O-Hara and Willem Dafoe are pickleball players in this Ultra commercial.

5Billy Crystal – Meg Ryan

It’s a throwback to the scene from “When Harry Met Sally,” and Billy Crystal joined Instagram to promote the commercial.

