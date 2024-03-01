A Home Run Meets a Pot of Gold in this Baseball-Inspired Workout with Lucky the Leprechaun!

With the start of baseball season just weeks away and St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, what could be more fun than combining these two fabulous American holidays?

Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville collaborated with Lucky the Leprechaun to put together a shamrockin’ good workout that gets you ready to run the bases this spring. Combining classic training exercises with cheeky Irish puns, you’ll need the luck of the Irish to get through this intense, baseball-inspired HIIT workout.

So don your green and hit the field. Let’s go, leprechauns!

Get Ready to Sweat with Lucky:

This workout is designed as a high-intensity interval training workout (HIIT). Complete these exercises one at a time, alternating periods of work with periods of rest. Reach the end of the workout, and you might find a pot of gold waiting for you!

*As always, please consult your doctor before beginning any new workout regimen.

Ball Player’s Quick Warm-Up: work for 30 seconds / rest for 15 seconds / repeat twice

Happy Leprechaun High Knees to get the body warm and the breath flowing!

Lucky’s Special Circuit: work for 20 seconds / rest for 10 seconds / repeat for 2 rounds

Paddy Long Legs

Standing upright with your hands on your hips, complete standing forward lunges while alternating legs. For an added challenge, jump to change legs.

Lunges are essential to a baseball player’s training. They add strength to the leg muscles, hips, and lower back, increasing mobility.

Shamrock Squat Jumps

From a standing position with your feet hip-width distance apart, jump up and land in a squat position.

From the pitcher to the catcher and all the players in between, the glutes are an essential muscle group to strengthen in baseball! Squats keep the booty strong, and adding jumps helps strengthen the hip and knee joints.

Irish Brogue Booty Kicks

With a slight hop, kick your foot backward toward your rear end. Alternate kicking legs. Booty kicks stretch the quads while working the hamstrings.

Strong hamstrings help baseball players run, stop quickly, and execute fluid movements while playing the game.

Dublin Down on Mountain Climbers

Starting from a plank position, bend one knee and quickly drive toward your abdominals. Return your foot to its starting position and alternate legs. Mountain climbers work the trunk, targeting the core muscles in the front and back of the body.

Powerful abdominal muscles help baseball players prevent injury and maintain healthy lungs!

The Irish Jig is Up: The Finisher is 30 seconds of work / rest 10 seconds / repeat twice

It’s Almost Clover

Burpees. Usually, leprechauns are more known for burps, but these are the perfect exercise to add as a cardio finisher to your workout. Burpees jack your heart rate up and quickly burn calories. Watch this video for a demonstration of the perfect burpee technique!

For baseball players, exercises like burpees help build endurance and all-over body strength so they can hit the ball out of the park, run for the bases, and catch a ball in any position.

It’s Not Just Luck: You’ll Always Get the Best Deals with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

If you have gear that you don’t use or no longer fits, stop into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville and give your gear a second chance to PLAY! You’ll make a positive impact on your wallet and the environment when you recycle your gear for cash or store credit that you can use to fund your next sports purchase.

Whenever you shop Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville, you know you’ll get the best sports equipment at the best price in town. From baseball gloves to gear bags, you’ll find everything you need to keep the game playing.

Bring in your extra and your outgrown gear and equipment and trade it in for 10% extra store credit during the month of March to save even more on the gear you need for this season!

Visit Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best spots to purchase and recycle your high-quality sports gear, so you’re all set for any game you love to play!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

