A Groom’s Guide to Suits

In our society where “Casual Friday” has become “Casual Every Day,” many men have never bought a suit. Now that your wedding day is approaching, you may be looking for a crash course in “How to be the Sharpest Dressed Groom Ever!”

Welcome to Class!

Suit or Tuxedo

The first decision you will need to make is whether you want a suit or a tuxedo. This depends in large part on how formal your nuptials will be. If you and your partner are planning a formal, black-tie event, then a tuxedo is the only correct answer. This is the most important day of your life, so treating it with respect and dressing accordingly makes sense. However, if you and your love are going for something a little more relaxed, a suit is a perfect choice, and you still have options to dress it up or down and match your own style.

Consider the Season

If you’ve chosen to go formal with a tux, the main seasonal consideration is whether to add a vest for a little extra warmth (and style!). Choosing a suit, however, means you will need to think about the fabric. For fall and winter weddings, wool or a wool blend are excellent choices, and you might add a vest for a nice three-piece suit look, as well. For an interesting twist, you could go with tweed or a luxurious dark velvet suit. Spring and summer weddings open themselves to lighter fabric options, including silk blends, cotton, linen, and even classic seersucker. The last two are ideal for the beach or outdoor ceremonies.

The Cut

Nothing makes a groom, or any gentleman, look sloppier than a poorly fitting suit. There are three basic cuts to consider, but always ensure your suit is properly tailored. The Classic Cut is a roomier, more generous cut that looks good on almost all body types. A Classic Fit will have broader shoulders, more room through the chest and waist for easy movement, and a relaxed – not baggy – fit through the thighs. The Slim Fit is a far more body-hugging style with a European aesthetic. This cut has a narrow fit through the shoulders and chest, offering just enough give to not be restricting, and it has a slim fit through the legs. The Modern Fit is a halfway point between the other two cuts, being a bit more forgiving in the shoulders and chest and having a tapering leg. The Modern Fit is quickly becoming the most popular cut for wedding attire.

The Color

There was a time when the only acceptable color for a wedding suit was black – seems a little dark for what should be such a happy day. Fortunately, times have changed and so have trends. Even for very formal weddings, grooms will often opt for an elegant midnight blue tuxedo. In semi-formal events, suits in navy, various shades of gray, burgundy/maroon, and other colors are all classy choices. Of course, for outdoor or beach weddings, white, beige, and pastels fit perfectly. Truly, you have a rainbow of colors – choose what reflects your style.

Whatever you choose – tuxedo or suit, linen or tweed, navy or coral – we know your wedding is going to be amazing. And when you plan your celebration at The Barn at Spring Lake Farms, our expert event planners will make sure that you and your partner have the wedding of your dreams.