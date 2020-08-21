A Close Finish in Summit vs Independence

The Summit High Spartans visited the Independence Eagles in a battle of the border.

Independence drew first blood in the second quarter to go up 7-0. Both teams would go back and forth and ultimately Independence would take a 14-6 lead into half time.

Out of half Independence struck first with a touchdown to go up 21-6.

Summit responded with a huge 79 yard touchdown pass to keep it close at 21-12. Summit couldn’t stop the Bruin offense as the Bruins would march down and score another touchdown.

Summit would not go quietly though as they answer with another passing touchdown and converted 2 point conversion to make it 28-20.

Independence thought they put the game away with another touchdown to go up 34-20. However, a comeback by Summit has it tied up at 34-34 in the final minutes of the game.

Summit would take the lead and complete the comeback.

Independence suffers their first loss in week at the hands of the Summit Spartans 40-34.

