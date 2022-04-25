9th Annual Charity Crawfish Bowl to be Held at Tony’s Eat and Drink

We Care Williamson County is proud to host the 9th Annual Crawfish Boil, benefitting High Hopes and The Arc. The Crawfish Boil will be held from 12 pm – 5 pm on April 30, 2022, at Tony’s Eat & Drink in Cool Springs at 1000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin. Besides all you can eat Crawfish, the event will have live music, live and silent auctions, and local craft vendors. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now at Tonyseatanddrink.com.

All proceeds will be donated to two Franklin organizations: High Hopes Scholarship fund and The Arc of Williamson County. Tony’s welcomes the Franklin community to come together to support these great local organizations that do great work in the community.

WE CARE WILLIAMSON COUNTY

To provide support and community relief. We Care Williamson County was founded out of deep care for our local Williamson County Community of families. What began as a charity event in 2013 in support of Mary’s Trail, a non-profit founded in memoriam of Mary O’Connell, the crawfish boil was created to financially assist women battling breast cancer. The event has since morphed into a successful annual fundraiser helping families or individuals fighting cancer or other health crises. The crawfish boil tradition draws many of the same volunteers and supporters year after year and has raised over $100,000 for families in need. After years of facilitating other organizations, many of the original volunteers have banded together to create We Care Williamson County, a 501c3 non-profit whose sole purpose is to assist those in need in our community. These volunteers have worked tirelessly together for years to assist fellow non-profits and families needing assistance and would like to thank you for your continued support.