‘911: Nashville’ Announces First Lead Actor

It was recently announced that the next expansion of the 911 television series franchise will be called 911: Nashville after the cancellation of 911: Lone Star that was set in Austin, Texas. ABC has since released the name of the first lead actor in the new show. The part of Captain Don Sharpe will be played by Chris O’Donnell. The show is expected to premier in the 2025-2026 season.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the character is described as “a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville’s busiest firehouse alongside his beloved son. Don is a devoted husband and family man, but he has his secrets.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC (@abc)

From 2009 until 2023, O’Donnell starred in the CBS series “NCIS: Los Angeles” playing Special Agent-in-Charge Grisha “G.” Callen of the Special Operations office in Los Angeles. The show ran for 14 seasons and 323 episodes.

O’Donnell is an American actor, director, and producer known for roles in television on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Company,” “NCIS,” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Film roles include Charlie Sims in “Scent of a Woman,” D’Artagnan in “The Three Musketeers,” Dick Grayson/Robin in “Batman Forever” and “Batman and Robin,” and Wardell Pomeroy in “Kinsey.”

“9-1-1: Nashville” will be executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett. Bassett stars in the original show,9-1-1, and she was also an executive producer of “911: Lonestar.” Writers will include Murphy, Minear, and Lonestar showrunner Rashad Raisai.

The original show is set in Los Angeles and follows the lives of a group of first responders played by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Kenneth Choi and Gavin McHugh. It follows Murphy’s unique blend of drama, humor and just plain wacky that has been his successful formula for other projects like “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and the new “Doctor Odyssey” which is also on ABC.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email