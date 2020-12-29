911 Lines Restored in Williamson County

All Williamson County 911 Emergency phones lines have been restored for direct calls to 911 again, following the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville that caused an AT&T outage across the southeast. Residents can again dial 911 for an emergency and, as always, be prepared to give your location to dispatchers immediately. “It’s the first questions our dispatchers ask,” said Kathleen Watkins, Brentwood’s Emergency Operations Supervisor. “Your name, location and your emergency specifics are the most important pieces of information we need in the first few seconds of the call.”

It’s especially important to know your address when calling 911. Time is of the essence when dialing 911. “The quicker we get information pertaining to the caller’s location, the quicker we can dispatch help from the correct agency,” said Watkins.

Emergency lines went down around 10am on Friday, December 25 and were re-routed through a redundant back-up system for the past three days. “We have consistently received emergency calls into the 911 center since Monday evening and are ready to inform the public that calling 911 is a reliable option again in the event of an emergency,” said Williamson County Emergency Communications Director, Kristy Borden.

If for some reason you have trouble reaching 911, please save and use the Williamson County and Brentwood non-emergency lines:

Williamson County: 615-790-5550

Brentwood: 615-371-0160