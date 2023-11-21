9 Places to Get a Photo with Santa

2 CoolSprings Galleria

1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067

Santa is at the CoolSprings Galleria daily in Center Court, near Dillard’s. Santa is available to hear children’s wishes Monday through Saturday from 11 am – 7 pm; and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. Visits with Santa are always free, but various photo packages are available.

Santa takes a daily break to feed the reindeer from 3 pm to 4 pm. Santa will be at the Galleria until December 24th at 4 pm.