9 Places to Get a Photo with Santa

If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 9 places your family can get a photo with Santa.
1 Opryland Hotel
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
November 15-December 24, 10 am – 2 pm, 3 pm – 8 pm
Santa has arrived at the Opryland Hotel. Find the guy in the red suit in the Delta Atrium. Purchase your package for your photo with Santa here.
2CoolSprings Galleria
1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067
Santa is at the CoolSprings Galleria daily in Center Court, near Dillard’s. Santa is available to hear children’s wishes Monday through Saturday from 11 am – 7 pm; and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. Visits with Santa are always free, but various photo packages are available.
Santa takes a daily break to feed the reindeer from 3 pm to 4 pm. Santa will be at the Galleria until December 24th at 4 pm.
3Santa Brunch at the Harpeth Hotel
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
November 25, 26 December 2,3,9,10,16,17,23,24
Enjoy an exclusive North Pole-inspired brunch menu while the kids get to spend some time with Santa. Bring your camera to capture the moment.
Find more information here.
4Stones River Town Center
1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro
This holiday season Santa is visiting Stones River Town Centre where he will be meeting children and families. Visits with Santa are scheduled to begin Friday, November 24 and will continue until December 24th. Hours are Monday- Saturday, 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, noon- 6 pm.
5The Christmas Place
2250 North Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet
November 24-27, noon- 4 pm
December 2, 16, 23, and 24, noon-4 pm
Santa will be at the Incredible Christmas Place on a few dates this holiday season. No formal pictures will be taken, bring your phone to take a selfie.
6Rivergate Mall
1000 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville
Now until- Dec. 24
Visits with Santa are always free and photo packages are available for purchase. Hours are Sunday-12pm – 2:30pm, 3pm – 6pm. Monday thru Saturday, 11 am – 2pm and 3pm – 7pm.
7 Opry Mills
433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Now until Dec. 24
Visits with Santa are free but you need a reservation for a photo. Those who book online will also receive a free phone call from Santa. Find more info here.
8Mall at Green Hills
2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville
Now until Dec. 24
Find Santa on the upper level of the mall. Before you visit Santa, check out the flight academy activities. Be sure to make a reservation for a photo here.
9Santa at The Ryman
116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
December 9, 10 am – 3 pm
Ryman Auditorium will host “Santa at the Ryman” on Saturday, Dec. 9. Guests will have the unique opportunity to take photos with Santa on the Ryman’s historic stage. Photos with Santa will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and are included with the purchase of a regular Ryman tour admission ticket. On this day only, kids can tour the Ryman for free with a paid adult ticket (up to 2 children under 12 years old per paid adult ticket). Tickets are available HERE.
In addition to photos with Santa, guests can also enjoy holiday activities outside on PNC Plaza including a special “Letters to Santa” station, a life-sized snow globe and carolers performing your favorite holiday songs.