9 Not to Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2024

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 28 – 29, at Harlindsale Farm, 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. The two-day not-to-miss music and art festival features at least ten hours of music each day, with headliners including Dave Matthews Band, Hozier, Needtobreathe, Charlie Worsham, and Noah Kahan.
But here are our picks for performances you have to put on your list.
1Wyatt Ellis
In 2023, Ellis made his Opry debut appearance with Dailey and Vincent at 13. The mandolin player has performed with Sierra Hull, Marty Stuart, and Billy Strings. You will be hearing about this outstanding musician in the years to come.
Ellis performs at the Americana Music Triangle tent on Saturday at 12:15 p.m.
2Trombone Shorty
For those who have attended the Pilgrimage Festival for all ten years, you may remember Trombone Shorty from 2017. For the rest of you, Troy Andrews, who goes by Trombone Shorty, first performed at a jazz festival at the age of four. His high-energy show will give you a lesson in New Orleans jazz music.
Shorty will perform on Saturday at the Midnight Sun Stage at 5:40 p.m.
3Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Lukas Nelson, son of the iconic Willie Nelson, who performed at the very first Pilgrimage Festival, will bring his style of country-rock music to Franklin.
Nelson will perform on Saturday at the Gold Record Stage at 4:40 p.m.
4Illiterate Light
Illiterate Light will perform on Saturday at the Midnight Sun Stage at 1:00 p.m.
5Grace Bowers
Originally from the Bay Area and now calling Nashville home, Bowers began gaining attention after sharing videos of herself playing guitar on social media during the pandemic. In the years since, she’s been featured on “CBS Mornings” in a piece focused on a new wave of young female guitarists, performed alongside Dolly Parton as part of her Pet Gala special on CBS, joined Lainey Wilson as part of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live celebration, performed as part of the “Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan” and been sought after by everyone from Devon Allman to Tyler Childers and Susan Tedeshi to Kingfish.
Bowers will perform on Sunday at the Midnight Sun stage at 1 p.m.
6Sierra Hull
A two-time Grammy Nominated artist and songwriter, recognized for both her most recent projects, 25 Trips (2020) and Weighted Mind (2016), she is also the 6x recipient of IBMA’s Mandolin Player of the Year, the first woman to ever receive this distinction. She has graced the country’s most iconic stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and the White House.
Hull will perform on Sunday at the Gold Record Stage at 1:40 p.m.
7Hippies and Cowboys
This local band has been performing locally, you may have seen them at Fox & Locke or last year at Pilgrimage when they brought one of the biggest crowds to the Americana tent. Most recently Hippies & Cowboys performed for Jon Bon Jovi’s launch of his downtown club JFJ’s Nashville.
Hippies and Cowboys will perform on Sunday at the Americana Music Triangle Tent at 5:25 p.m.
8Coin
The Nashville-based Indie-pop band comprised of Chase Lawrence, Joe Memmel, and Ryan Winnen. Fun fact, two of the band members met while attending Belmont University. The band just released a new album “I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore,” their fifth studio album. It’s their last local performance this year.
Coin will perform on Sunday at the Midnight Sun stage at 5:40 p.m.
9NeedtoBreathe
The unique style of rock band, Needtobreathe has been a special guest for Taylor Swift, One Republic, and Tim McGraw. The band just released its latest album, “Cave,” and is out on tour, but this will be your only chance to see them in Tennessee this year.
NeedtoBreathe will perform on Sunday at the Gold Record stage at 6:40 p.m.
Please join our FREE Newsletter